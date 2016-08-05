Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Work And Life Of Dorothy Day

An image of Dorothy Day
Public Domain
/
Wikipedia

Note: this segment originally aired April 7, 2016. 

Journalist and social activist Dorothy Day challenged the structure of the Catholic church when she co-founded the Catholic Worker Movement in the 1930s.

The group advocated for direct aid to the poor and civil disobedience on their behalf. Today, Day's granddaughter Martha Hennessy continues Day's work.
 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Hennessy about the teachings of the Catholic Worker Movement and Day's legacy. Hennessy speaks at Duke Divinity School Room 0013 Westbrook in Durham tonight at 7 p.m. and at St. Francis Church in Raleigh at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8.

The State of ThingsDorothy DayMartha HennessyDuke Divinity School
