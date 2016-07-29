The Effects Of Mass Incarceration On Children In NC

Note: This segment originally aired on Wednesday, April 27, 2016.

More than 179,000 children in North Carolina have had a parent incarcerated, according to a new report. As a result, these children are more likely to face emotional trauma and financial instability.

The report recommends improving a child's relationship with the incarcerated parent and the community as a way to lessen these burdens.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Laila Bell, director of research and data for NC Child, about the effect of having an incarcerated parent.