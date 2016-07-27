The Safety Of The Internet After Democratic National Committee Hack

Last week, WikiLeaks made thousands of emails public that showcased communication between top members of the Democratic National Committee. The leaked emails suggest top D.N.C officials supported Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton above Senator Bernie Sanders during the primaries.

The hack raises concerns regarding the cybersecurity of groups like the DNC and whether or not governmental officials are prioritizing the protection of information.

Guest host Adam Hochberg talks with Laurie Williams, professor and head of the computer science department at North Carolina State University, about evolving cybersecurity concerns.