Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Safety Of The Internet After Democratic National Committee Hack

An image of former DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz
AP images
/

Last week, WikiLeaks made thousands of emails public that showcased communication between top members of the Democratic National Committee. The leaked emails suggest  top D.N.C officials supported Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton above Senator Bernie Sanders during the primaries.

The hack raises concerns regarding the cybersecurity of groups like the DNC and whether or not governmental officials are prioritizing  the protection of information.

Guest host Adam Hochberg talks with Laurie Williams, professor and head of the computer science department at North Carolina State University, about evolving cybersecurity concerns.

The State of Things
Stay Connected