The Second Line Stompers

Image of Second Line Stompers
Gregg Gelb
/
The Second Line Stompers are a Triangle-based jazz group performing New Orleans-style jazz.

Note: this program is a rebroadcast. 

While many types of jazz include some kind of improvisation, New Orleans-style jazz involves multiple performers improvising at the same time. It takes talent, trust, and rhythm--three things employed by the Second Line Stompers, a Triangle-based jazz group. The group performs jazz standards from the 1920s-1940s, including many made famous by Louis Armstrong. They perform at the Irregardless Café in Raleigh tomorrow and the Glenwood Club in Raleigh on Sunday. Host Frank Stasio talks with the group and they perform live in studio. The Second Line Stompers are Gregg Gelb on clarinet and sax; Greg Cagle on trumpet; Dave Wright on trombone and vocals; George Knott on bass; Dave Albert on Drums; and Dave McAllister sitting in on piano.

Watch The Second Line Stompers perform live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcC-Mwkng3Y

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio