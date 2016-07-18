Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Keith Knight: Producing Social Commentary Through Comics

Cartoonist Keith Knight often includes political commentary in his cartoons "(Th)ink" and "K Chronicles."
Keith Knight
"All Lives Matter" by Keith Knight
Keith Knight
"Trumpersticker" by Keith Knight
Keith Knight
"NC Ban" by Keith Knight
Keith Knight
"Filmin' it" by Keith Knight
Keith Knight
The fourth collection of "(Th)ink" cartoons, "Make America Hate Again," starts shipping on August 1.
Keith Knight

Knight was recently on The State of Things in advance of his appearance at the Durham Comics Fest.

Keith Knight has considered himself a cartoonist since he was in diapers, doodling on the walls of his family home near Boston.

While that spirit of creativity has not changed, the content of Keith's work has taken on more profound issues. Keith is known for drawing a weekly political cartoon called "(Th)ink" that often provides commentary on police brutality, racial profiling, and the black experience in America.

Cartoon by Keith Knight
Credit Keith Knight
/

He also draws a weekly comic called "The K Chronicles," which documents his own life experiences, including his recent move to North Carolina.

Keith Knight: Producing Social Commentary Through Comics
Meet cartoonist Keith Knight.

  

Host Frank Stasio talks with Knight about creating social commentary through comic strips. Knight is featured in this year's Durham Comics Fest, which runs now through Sunday at the Durham County Library.​

