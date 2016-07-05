Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Bringing Black Feminist Theory Into Everyday Practice

1 of 2
Alexis Pauline Gumbs with her stepsister and nephew
Alexis Pauline Gumbs
2 of 2
Norma Marrun at age 8, with her biological mother
Norma Marrun

Some scholars are criticized for staying within the ‘ivory tower,’ and creating work that’s only accessible to a highly-academic audience. Alexis Pauline Gumbs does not receive that criticism.

She identifies as a community-accountable scholar and puts that identity into practice by intentionally bringing scholarly ideas into non-academic settings. This manifests in online educational projects like ‘Eternal Summer of The Black Feminist Mind,’ which creates accessible curricula from black feminist work.

She also does this in her own published projects. She recently co-edited a collection called “Revolutionary Mothering: Love On The Front Lines” (PM Press/2016) that brings forward the varied narratives of marginalized mothers of color.

She also completed a forthcoming book of poetry called “spill: scenes of black feminist fugitivity” (Duke University Press/2016), which pays tribute to the black feminist thinkers who make Gumbs’ work possible.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Alexis Pauline Gumbs about her two new published works. He is also joined by Norma Marrun, a contributor to the Revolutionary Mothering anthology.

Tags

The State of ThingsFeminismBlack FeminismFeministRevolutionary MotheringMothersPoetryspill: scenes of black feminist fugitivityRevolutionary Mothering: Love On The Front LinesAlexis Pauline GumbsNorma MarrunThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio