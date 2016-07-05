Bringing Black Feminist Theory Into Everyday Practice

Some scholars are criticized for staying within the ‘ivory tower,’ and creating work that’s only accessible to a highly-academic audience. Alexis Pauline Gumbs does not receive that criticism.

She identifies as a community-accountable scholar and puts that identity into practice by intentionally bringing scholarly ideas into non-academic settings. This manifests in online educational projects like ‘Eternal Summer of The Black Feminist Mind,’ which creates accessible curricula from black feminist work.

She also does this in her own published projects. She recently co-edited a collection called “Revolutionary Mothering: Love On The Front Lines” (PM Press/2016) that brings forward the varied narratives of marginalized mothers of color.

She also completed a forthcoming book of poetry called “spill: scenes of black feminist fugitivity” (Duke University Press/2016), which pays tribute to the black feminist thinkers who make Gumbs’ work possible.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Alexis Pauline Gumbs about her two new published works. He is also joined by Norma Marrun, a contributor to the Revolutionary Mothering anthology.