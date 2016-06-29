Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Company's Name, Record Raise Questions About Mental Health Care In North Carolina

NutzRUs.jpg
Frank Taylor
/
Carolina Public Press
White Fawn Family Care Home in Asheville is owned by a company that incorporated itself as Nutz R Us

A private company that owns mental health care facilities in western North Carolina is coming under fire for its treatment record and its insensitive corporation name: Nutz R Us.

One family tells the Carolina Public Press that it had little control over their son's placement in a Nutz R Us facility because a private guardianship company was making his treatment decisions. The CPP investigation found the state has little oversight of the industry.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Frank Taylor, managing editor of Carolina Public Press, about the questions raised by the company's name and record.

Frank's story gives details of the inspection reports from Nutz R Us facilities, including dilapidated structures and failure to properly treat a patient with schizophrenia.

Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
