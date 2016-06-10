Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Lake Street Dive Rocks Its 'Side Pony' With A Soul Pop Kick

Lake Street Dive is performing at the North Carolina Museum of Art tonight at 8 p.m.

The Brooklyn quartet Lake Street Dive met as students at the New England Conservatory of Music, but the group's musical roots date back decades to the vintage sounds of Motown and The Beatles. The band members channel their jazz training through soul pop arrangements to create a harmonious mix of influences on their latest album, "Side Pony."

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Bridget Kearney, upright bass player, about the science behind creating a perfect hook. Lake Street Dive performs at 8 p.m. tonight at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh.

Check out the video for "Side Pony" below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlEGalPJm7Y

Lake Street Dive performing The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back": 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6EPwRdVg5Ug

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
