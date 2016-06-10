Lake Street Dive Rocks Its 'Side Pony' With A Soul Pop Kick

The Brooklyn quartet Lake Street Dive met as students at the New England Conservatory of Music, but the group's musical roots date back decades to the vintage sounds of Motown and The Beatles. The band members channel their jazz training through soul pop arrangements to create a harmonious mix of influences on their latest album, "Side Pony."

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Bridget Kearney, upright bass player, about the science behind creating a perfect hook. Lake Street Dive performs at 8 p.m. tonight at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh.

Check out the video for "Side Pony" below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlEGalPJm7Y

Lake Street Dive performing The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6EPwRdVg5Ug