From First Dates to Heartbreak: Storytelling At The Monti

When a volunteer storyteller takes the stage at the Triangle’s storytelling event, The Monti, the audience never knows what to expect. He might share a poignant tale about a complex relationship with a parent. Or she might prompt roars of laughter with the story of a first date gone wrong.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Monti founder Jeff Polish about the twists and turns of modern storytelling and listen to samples from some of the best performers. The Monti hosts its season finale show, “End of the Road” Saturday at 8 p.m. at the ArtsCenter in Carrboro.