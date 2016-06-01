How The War On Drugs Affects Property Rights

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed into law the Comprehensive Crime Control Act. This spurred the "War on Drugs" and allowed the federal government to establish the Assets Forfeiture Fund and bring lawsuits against items of property.

In his new book, How the Drug War Ruins American Lives (Praeger Press/2016), Art Benavie examines how the Assets Forfeiture Fund has eroded American citizens' property rights.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Benavie, emeritus professor of economics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about the legacy of the War of Drugs.