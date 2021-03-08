Property Rights

-
In 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed into law the Comprehensive Crime Control Act. This spurred the "War on Drugs" and allowed the federal government…
From enslavement to the one-drop rule to the three-fifths compromise, United States law has defined African-American identity. Duke University professor…
Lawmakers in the state House have passed a controversial bill that would extend water and sewer lines to a mixed-use development outside Durham city…