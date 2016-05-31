Bringing The World Home To You

'Every Exquisite Thing' Looks At The Power Of Fiction

photo of Matthew Quick
Benj Lipchak
/

As an English teacher, Matthew Quick reveled in placing the right book with the right student.

He is now a best-selling novelist and explores the power of a good book in his latest work, Every Exquisite Thing (Little, Brown and Company/2016). The novel features the story of an unassuming high school girl who chooses to rebel against her prescribed well-to-do lifestyle after she reads an inspiring book.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Quick about his novel and his life as a teacher and writer. Quick reads at Flyleaf Books in Chapel at 7 p.m. tonight and at Malaprop's Bookstore in Asheville at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

  

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
