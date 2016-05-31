'Every Exquisite Thing' Looks At The Power Of Fiction

As an English teacher, Matthew Quick reveled in placing the right book with the right student.

He is now a best-selling novelist and explores the power of a good book in his latest work, Every Exquisite Thing (Little, Brown and Company/2016). The novel features the story of an unassuming high school girl who chooses to rebel against her prescribed well-to-do lifestyle after she reads an inspiring book.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Quick about his novel and his life as a teacher and writer. Quick reads at Flyleaf Books in Chapel at 7 p.m. tonight and at Malaprop's Bookstore in Asheville at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.