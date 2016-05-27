Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Lincoln Durham's Dark Blues Reveals What's Inside An 'Unraveling Mind'

Robyn Von Swank
Lincoln Durham is not afraid to reveal his demons.

In his latest album, Revelations of a Mind Unraveling, Durham delivers dark and gritty punk-blues. As a one-man band, Durham arms himself with salvaged vintage instruments like cigar-box guitars and banjos to create his Southern Gothic sound.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Durham about his upbringing in Austin, Texas and his literary inspirations. Durham performs at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at Local 506 in Chapel Hill.

