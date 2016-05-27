Lincoln Durham's Dark Blues Reveals What's Inside An 'Unraveling Mind'

Lincoln Durham is not afraid to reveal his demons.

In his latest album, Revelations of a Mind Unraveling, Durham delivers dark and gritty punk-blues. As a one-man band, Durham arms himself with salvaged vintage instruments like cigar-box guitars and banjos to create his Southern Gothic sound.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Durham about his upbringing in Austin, Texas and his literary inspirations. Durham performs at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at Local 506 in Chapel Hill.