Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Al Strong's Love For Jazz Grows Deep

Durham trumpeter Al Strong has released his debut solo album, 'LoveStrong Vol. 1.'
Chris Charles
/
Creative Silence
Durham trumpeter Al Strong has released his debut solo album, 'LoveStrong Vol. 1.'

This is a rebroadcast.

Al Strong started playing music when he was seven years old after his dad got him a drum set for Christmas.

He bounced from the drums to piano, and eventually landed on the trumpet. Throughout high school and college, he studied jazz. Now, he teaches the next generation of trumpeters at N.C. Central University in Durham.

Strong, a mainstay in the local jazz scene for years, recently released his debut solo album, LoveStrong Vol. 1

Host Frank Stasio talks with Strong about the new album and his six-month residence performing on a cruise ship.

Strong also performs live in the studio with J.C. Martin on guitar, Lance Scott on upright bass, Jonathan Curry on drums and Brian Miller on saxophone.

Strong performs Thursday, Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. at the C. Grace Cocktail Bar in Raleigh.

Check out Al Strong perform at the Beyu Caffe in Durham below:

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
