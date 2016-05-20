Al Strong's Love For Jazz Grows Deep

This is a rebroadcast.

Al Strong started playing music when he was seven years old after his dad got him a drum set for Christmas.

He bounced from the drums to piano, and eventually landed on the trumpet. Throughout high school and college, he studied jazz. Now, he teaches the next generation of trumpeters at N.C. Central University in Durham.

Strong, a mainstay in the local jazz scene for years, recently released his debut solo album, LoveStrong Vol. 1.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Strong about the new album and his six-month residence performing on a cruise ship.

Strong also performs live in the studio with J.C. Martin on guitar, Lance Scott on upright bass, Jonathan Curry on drums and Brian Miller on saxophone.

Strong performs Thursday, Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. at the C. Grace Cocktail Bar in Raleigh.

Check out Al Strong perform at the Beyu Caffe in Durham below: