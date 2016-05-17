Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

#BackChannel: 'Lemonade' And 'The Birth Of A Nation'

1 of 2
Pop culture icon Beyonce's visual album 'Lemonade' portrays strong messages about black feminism
AP Images
2 of 2
Nate Parker is lead actor and director of the upcoming film 'The Birth of a Nation'
AP Images

Pop culture icon Beyoncé delivered a powerful message when she released her visual album "Lemonade" last month.

The work is a pop culture phenomenon and alludes to infidelity while portraying strong messages of black feminism. Meanwhile, as Beyoncé reclaims her personal narrative as a celebrity icon, the forthcoming film "The Birth of a Nation" reclaims the story of the Nat Turner slave rebellion.

Host Frank Stasio talks with pop culture experts Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine's University, and Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African & African American studies at Duke University, about the impact of "Lemonade" and how it will influence pop culture.

He also talks with Sharon Ewell Foster, Durham author of "The Resurrection of Nat Turner" (Howard Books/2011), about reclaiming the story of Nat Turner through culture.

Hear what listeners have to say about watching and listening to "Lemonade":

Michelle Lanier, Durham, N.C.

 

Julia Cox, Raleigh, N.C.

Milton Tucker, Raleigh, N.C.

Yaba Blay, Durham, N.C.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming film "The Birth of a Nation" below: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezWiUTXB11A

