'Stigma And Culture' Examines Cultural Class In Black Populations

thnic identity can be shaped by cultural practices and heritage. But in his new book,

Stigma and Culture: Last-Place Anxiety in Black America

(The University of Chicago Press/2015) J. Lorand Matory, Lawrence Richardson Professor of Cultural Anthropology at Duke University, says a cultural hierarchy stigmatizes different ethnic groups against one another and creates cultural competition.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Matory about the ways identity is shaped by a cultural hierarchy.





