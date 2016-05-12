Art And The Refugee Experience

More than 100,000 Iraqi refugees have resettled in the United States in the past decade. But for the most part their stories are underreported and their life experiences are invisible to the wider American public. An art exhibit on view at William Peace University this weekend tries to change that by shining light on the work of 10 refugee artists whose work represents the rich and storied history of Iraqi art, and the diverse experiences of Iraqi refugees settled in the Americas.

Host Frank Stasio previews the exhibit with Iraqi artist Ahmed Fadaam, dentist and exhibit organizer Nedda Ibrahim, and exhibit coordinator Mel Lehman, director of Common Humanity, a New York City-based nonprofit. The exhibit is on view at the Flowe Academic Building on William Peace University in Raleigh through Sunday, with an opening reception tomorrow from 6-9 p.m.