Play Ball! Meet The Durham Bulls

Most kids who grow up playing catch in the backyard dream about making it to the major leagues one day. For minor league baseball players, they are one step away to that dream. The Durham Bulls are one of the more well-known minor league teams thanks to the classic movie "Bull Durham."

For the team's players, life on the diamond includes regimented routines, long stints on the road and a chance to make it to the professional level.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Mark Sappington, pitcher for the Bulls, Luke Maile, catcher, and Ozzie Timmons, hitting coach, about growing up playing baseball and things that go on behind home plate.