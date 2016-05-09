Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Play Ball! Meet The Durham Bulls

Luke Maile, catcher for the Durham Bulls
From left to right: Ozzie Timmons, hitting coach, Luke Maile, catcher, and Mark Sappington, pitcher, with host Frank Stasio
WUNC

Most kids who grow up playing catch in the backyard dream about making it to the major leagues one day. For minor league baseball players, they are one step away to that dream. The Durham Bulls are one of the more well-known minor league teams thanks to the classic movie "Bull Durham."

For the team's players, life on the diamond includes regimented routines, long stints on the road and a chance to make it to the professional level.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Mark Sappington, pitcher for the Bulls, Luke Maile, catcher, and Ozzie Timmons, hitting coach, about growing up playing baseball and things that go on behind home plate.

The State of ThingsDurham BullsBaseballSOT Meet Series
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
