The State of Things

'A Chance For Change' Examines Voting Rights And Education In Mississippi

An image of Crystal Sanders
Crystal Sanders
/

In 1965, a Head Start program called the Child Development Group of Mississippi offered an alternative education for children in low-income communities. It also gave working-class black Mississippians a chance to secure jobs outside of the local white power structure.

In her new book, "A Chance For Change: Head Start and Mississippi's Black Freedom Struggle" (UNC Press/2016), Crystal Sanders examines how black Mississippians used this employment opportunity to exercise their voting rights in a state adjusting to de-segregation.
 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Sanders, assistant professor of history and African American Studies at Penn State University, about the social and political climate of Mississippi in the 1960s. Sanders reads at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.

The State of ThingsHead StartMississippiCrystal SandersThe Regulator Bookshop
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio