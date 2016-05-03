Life In Space With NASA Astronaut Doug Wheelock

Doug Wheelock has spent more than 178 days in space. He has been on six space walks, and describes the experience as trying to do a “ballet dance on fingertips,” where the slightest movement goes a long way.

In his almost two decades with NASA, he has spent six months as the Crew Support Astronaut for the International Space Station, served as liaison with Russia’s Cosmonaut Training Center, and trained both Russian and American astronauts for space trips.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Doug Wheelock about the latest research happening at the International Space Station and his experiences traveling to space.

Wheelock and his colleague Rex Walheim are in town with NASA's 'Driven to Explore' multimedia exhibit on view at the Morehead Planetarium in Chapel Hill today from 1-6 p.m. The exhibit travels to the Biotech Center in Raleigh tomorrow, and Walheim will be sharing his space stories at a "Nerd Night" event in RTP on Thursday and at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday.