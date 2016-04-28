Where We Live: Photography Between Decades

Alex Harris was a 21-year-old, fresh out of Yale, when he received his first assignment from the Duke Public Policy program: photograph substandard housing in North Carolina. More than four decades later, Harris, a professor at the Center for Documentary Studies, gave that assignment to three of his students. The work is a part of an exhibit at the Rubenstein Gallery at Duke University called, Where We Live: A North Carolina Portrait. Host Frank Stasio talks with Harris and one of the student photographers, Rachel Boillot, about the parallels in their work and the changes in both subjects and technique since 1971. Harris and Boillot join two other photographers, Jennifer Stratton and Amanda Berg, in an artists’ talk at the gallery today at 4 p.m. The exhibit is on display through June 26, 2016.