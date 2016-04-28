Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Childe Hassam And The Isle of Shoals

1 of 6
Isle of Shoals
North Carolina Museum of Art
2 of 6
Isle of Shoals
North Carolina Museum of Art
3 of 6
Poppies, Isle of Shoals, Hassam
North Carolina Museum of Art
4 of 6
Hal Weeks
North Carolina Museum of Art
5 of 6
Thaxter Garden
North Carolina Museum of Art
6 of 6
Research group
North Carolina Museum of Art

Childe Hassam was an incredibly prolific impressionist painter who made thousands of works throughout his career. A great majority of his paintings document the life and landscape of Appledore Island, a small island off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire.  A collection of 39 of these paintings is on view at the North Carolina Museum of Art until June 19.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the exhibit “American Impressionist: Childe Hassam and the Isles of Shoals” with curator John Coffey, art historian Kathleen Burnside, and marine biologist Hal Weeks.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio