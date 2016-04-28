Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Blue Cross Software Glitches Delay Claim Payments

Blue Cross and Blue Shield has said it might remove some of its health insurance policies under the Affordable Care Act.
Jed Record
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Nearly a hundred health care providers have filed complaints saying Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has not paid their claims for months.

The state's largest insurer says software glitches are to blame. Since January, thousands of customers have been over-billed, enrolled in the wrong plans, dropped from coverage, or did not receive proper insurance cards. And that means providers can not properly bill the insurance company for their services.

The backlogged claims are putting some small doctor's offices at risk of shutting down.

Host Frank Stasio talks with News and Observer reporter John Murawski about the effects of the software glitches at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

The State of Things
