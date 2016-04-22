Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Response Of Religious Communities To HB2

The politics of North Carolina’s House Bill 2 continue to make national headlines, as religious communities weigh in on the law's effects. Supporters of HB2 say it is a necessary measure to keep people safe in bathrooms. Opponents say the measure discriminatory and not in line with their faith.

 
Host Frank Stasio talks with Rev. Nancy Petty, pastor of Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh; Bishop Patrick Wooden, pastor of Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh; Imam Abdullah Antepli, Chief Representative of Muslim Affairs at Duke University, and Rabbi Larry Bach of Judea Reform Congregation in Durham. 

HB2
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
