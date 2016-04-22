The Response Of Religious Communities To HB2

The politics of North Carolina’s House Bill 2 continue to make national headlines, as religious communities weigh in on the law's effects. Supporters of HB2 say it is a necessary measure to keep people safe in bathrooms. Opponents say the measure discriminatory and not in line with their faith.



Host Frank Stasio talks with Rev. Nancy Petty, pastor of Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh; Bishop Patrick Wooden, pastor of Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh; Imam Abdullah Antepli, Chief Representative of Muslim Affairs at Duke University, and Rabbi Larry Bach of Judea Reform Congregation in Durham.