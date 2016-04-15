Bringing The World Home To You

Armada: Ernest Cline Returns With New Sci-Fi Novel

Broadway Books
Following the rapid rise of his debut novel, “Ready Player One (Random House/2011),” Ernest Cline felt pressure to produce another cult classic.

His latest sci-fi work, “Armada (Broadway Books/2016)," is a New York Times bestseller and is already a hit in tech circles. The novel will be made into a major motion picture.

At the same time, “Ready Player One” is in production with director Steven Spielberg at the helm. Host Frank Stasio talks with Ernest Cline about his writing process and the influence of science fiction on the tech industry. Cline speaks at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill on Tuesday, April 19 and Malaprops Books in Asheville on Wednesday, April 20.  

