Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

'The Nether:' Theatrical Commentary On The Digital World

1 of 2
Detective Morris (Caitlin Wells) interrogates Sims (Michael Brocki) about his activities in the virtual reality of The Nether.
Alan Dehmer
2 of 2
In the virtual reality of the Nether, Iris (Marleigh Purgar-McDonald) teaches a new game to Woodnut (Lazarus Simmons).
Alan Dehmer

Editor's note: this conversation contains elements of sex and violence that might not be suitable for some listeners.
 
In the near future, the Internet has become a totally immersive virtual reality called The Nether, in which users can carry out their wildest fantasies.

And in the dingiest corners of this world, digital entrepreneurs have created a space that allows you to act on some of the darkest human impulses, through sex and violence. It's up to the authorities - and the audience - to determine whether these virtual crimes require real punishments.

This is the premise of a play called "The Nether," a show that raises questions about what is right or wrong in a world that supposedly has no consequences.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the production's director, Jules Odendahl-James, and actors Caitlin Wells, Michael Brocki and Lazarus Simmons about "The Nether."

The show is on stage now through April 23rd at ManBites Dog Theater in Durham.

Tags

The State of ThingsManbites Dog TheatreJules Odendahl-JamesMichael BrockiLazarus SimmonsCaitlin WellsThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio