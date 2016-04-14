'The Nether:' Theatrical Commentary On The Digital World

Editor's note: this conversation contains elements of sex and violence that might not be suitable for some listeners.



In the near future, the Internet has become a totally immersive virtual reality called The Nether, in which users can carry out their wildest fantasies.

And in the dingiest corners of this world, digital entrepreneurs have created a space that allows you to act on some of the darkest human impulses, through sex and violence. It's up to the authorities - and the audience - to determine whether these virtual crimes require real punishments.

This is the premise of a play called "The Nether," a show that raises questions about what is right or wrong in a world that supposedly has no consequences.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the production's director, Jules Odendahl-James, and actors Caitlin Wells, Michael Brocki and Lazarus Simmons about "The Nether."

The show is on stage now through April 23rd at ManBites Dog Theater in Durham.