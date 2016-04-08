Duke University Students Continue Protest; Sit-In Enters Day Seven

A handful of student protesters have occupied the administration building at Duke University for nearly a week. The demonstration is a response to an incident in which a white administrator hit a black parking attendant with his car. The attendant, Shelvia Underwood, alleges Duke executive Vice President Tallman Trask then used a racial slur in frustration. Protesters say the alleged incident raises questions about the way the school treats minimum wage employees, and have demanded Trask's resignation and a living wage for Duke employees. The university says it will negotiate. Host Frank Stasio talks with Andy Thomason, an editor for the Chronicle of Higher Education, about the latest.



