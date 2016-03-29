Movies On The Radio: Journalism Films

From “All The President's Men” to “Spotlight,” Hollywood has followed the work of reporters and journalists throughout film history. The way the fourth estate is portrayed also often reflects other elements of culture and politics in a given era. This month's Movies on the Radio features submissions from listeners about their favorite journalism scenes on the silver screen. Host Frank Stasio talks with Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, and Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, about the best in journalism films.