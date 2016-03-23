Bringing The World Home To You

A New Look At The Lusitania

The 'Lusitania' is documented as the primary catalyst for U.S. involvement in World War I.

In many American history books, the sinking of the British ocean liner RMS Lusitania, is documented as the primary catalyst for U.S. involvement in World War I.

But acclaimed author Erik Larson says that historical narrative leaves far too much out. His latest work of nonfiction "Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania" (Crown Publishing Group/2015) tells the story of the day the ship sank, and the people who were on it when it went down. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Larson, author of acclaimed novel "Devil In The White City" (Crown Publishing Group/2002) about making historical events come to life. 

