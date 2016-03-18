Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Cameron Carpenter Brings His ‘International Touring Organ’ to NC

An image of organist Cameron Carpenter
Bucklesweet Media
/

Cameron Carpenter has had a unique perspective on the organ from a very young age. While many of us first discovered organ music in concert halls or church services, Carpenter discovered the organ through a picture in his Childcraft Encyclopedia set when he was four years old.

For him, organ music has always extended far beyond church walls. He spent four years at University of North Carolina School of the Arts, during which he transcribed more 100 major works for the organ. Carpenter also recently helped design his own digital organ that allows him to bring organ music into spaces it has never been before.

  Host Frank Stasio talks with musician Cameron Carpenter about the ‘International Touring Organ.’ Carpenter performs at NC State’s Stewart Theatre tomorrow at 8 p.m.

Watch Carpenter perform "Candide": Overture below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zq_cy-ztcHc

Cameron CarpenterUNC School of the Arts
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
