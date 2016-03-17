Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

#BackChannel: The Color And Character Of Hollywood After #OscarsSoWhite

Actress Zoe Saldana plays iconic singer and activist Nina Simone in an upcoming biopic
Chris Rock hosted the 88th Academy Awards and jabbed at #OscarsSoWhite
Last month, comedian Chris Rock hosted the Oscars amid controversy around the awards' lack of diversity. Rock's jokes jabbed at the Academy Awards lack of recognition for any actors of color.

But controversy around race in Hollywood continued after Rock's performance. The new biopic "Nina" depicts the struggles of iconic musician Nina Simone, a singer and civil rights activist. But critics say the movie disgraces Simone's legacy because lead actress Zoe Saldana used dark makeup to change her light-skinned complexion. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with pop culture experts Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine's University, and Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African & African American studies at Duke University, about the way the stories of African American icons are told.

Nina Simone performing "Ain't Got No, I Got Life":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5jI9I03q8E&list=RDL5jI9I03q8E

"Nina" trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3EWygLE_No

"Miles Ahead" trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqq63ZJ5q3w

The State of Things#BackChannelMark Anthony NealNatalie Bullock BrownOscarsThe State of ThingsDuke UniversitySt. Augustine's UniversityNina SimoneZoe Saldana
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
