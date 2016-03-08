Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Improvisational Music Of Eugene Chadbourne

Eugene Chadbourne
After Eugene Chadbourne saw The Beatles on television as a boy, he picked up a guitar and started playing. It was the beginning of a career in string music and improvisational techniques that have taken him to underground venues around the world. 

His collaborations with other traveling musicians brought him to Greensboro where his combination of musical genres like country, roots and jazz have been embraced with a cult following. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Chadbourne about improvisational music and Chadbourne performs live.​

Watch him perform the guitar music of John Zorn live at The Stone in New York City:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHHSUKoHBys

