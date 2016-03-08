Healing Concussions As A Cultural Condition

The NCAA reports college athletes suffer more than 10,000 concussions a year, but perhaps more alarming is the fact that about three-quarters of these cases are not reported to coaches or team doctors.

Two public health experts at UNC-Greensboro have received grants from the Department of Defense and NCAA to help encourage these players report their injuries and change the culture of concussions.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jeff Milroy and David Wyrick, public health professors at UNC-Greensboro, about changing the culture of concussions.