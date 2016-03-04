Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Castle Wild Releases Debut EP, 'Dreamkillers'

Castle Wild represents a new chapter in Chris Hendricks’ life. After the Chris Hendricks Band broke up several years ago, he looked for a new creative outlet and challenge in his life.

He reconnected with college friend Andre DiMuzio and formed Castle Wild. The music moved away from the rock pop of the Chris Hendricks Band to a cross between singer-songwriter and modern synth pop.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Hendricks and DiMuzio. Hendricks performs vocals and guitar and Andre DiMuzio is on vocals and keys.

Castle Wild plays at Deep South in Raleigh on Thursday, March 10 at 9 p.m. and their debut EP “Dream Killers” will be released on March 11.

