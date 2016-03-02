Providing Equality For Transgender People

The transgender community has received greater visibility in pop culture with the stories of Laverne Cox and Caitlyn Jenner in recent years. And in North Carolina, the Charlotte City Council recently passed an ordinance to include non-discrimination protections for LGBT individuals.

But despite the progress, 2015 also saw a record number of murders of transgender people, specifically women of color.

Sarah McBride is the campaigns and communications manager at the Center for American Progress, and she advocates for transgender equality in the law.

McBride is a transgender woman, and her story reached national headlines when she came out while serving as American University student body president. Her husband, Andy, died of cancer four days after their marriage, and their love story went viral. Host Frank Stasio talks with McBride about her life and LGBT politics.

McBride will give a talk called “Moving Past the Transgender Tipping Point” today at 5:30 p.m. at Hyde Hall in the Institute for Arts and Humanities at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.