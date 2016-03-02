Looking At The Legacy Of Politics In Music

Musicians have used their songs to filter political messages for decades, from Bob Dylan's song "Blowin' in the Wind" to Kendrick Lamar's song "Alright."

But in the early 1900s, Austrian composer Hanns Eisler was a pioneer in the way contemporary artists use political themes in their music. A conference at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill explores Eisler's work and his ability to subversively broadcast political messages through contemporary compositions.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Stefan Litwin, professor of music at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about Eisler's background and legacy.

The conference, “Hans Eisler Today” takes place Friday March 4 and Saturday, March 5 at Person Recital Hall at UNC Chapel Hill.