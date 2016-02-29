Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: What's The Best Journalism Movie?

Movies on the Radio
Keith Weston
/
WUNC

From Citizen Kane to All The President's Men, the world of journalism has provided subject matter for the silver screen for decades.

Some plot lines resonate with viewers for their basis in real-life facts.  Others are popular for their dramatization of the newsroom or television studio.

The State of Things wants to hear from you. What is your favorite journalism-related movie and why? Did Spotlight deserve the Oscar for Best Picture? Is All The President's Men the gold standard? Is Anchorman one of the all-time greats?

Email your suggestion to sot@wunc.org or fill out the survey below.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMovies On The Radio
Stay Connected