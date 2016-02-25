Bringing The World Home To You

Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Sklar Brothers Look For Laughs In Raleigh

An image of the Sklar brothers in front of North Carolina Public Radio
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
/
WUNC

After more than 20 years of stand-up comedy, identical twins Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar are ready to explore what lies beyond the stage in the places they perform.

In a new pilot with the Travel Channel, the brothers explore Raleigh and observe the area's idiosyncrasies. Each day they will construct stand-up material based on their observations and share it with a local audience. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Randy and Jason Sklar about their journey in stand-up and filtering a city's identity through comedy.

The Sklar Brothers perform at Goodnight's Comedy Club in Raleigh on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio