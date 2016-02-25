The Sklar Brothers Look For Laughs In Raleigh

After more than 20 years of stand-up comedy, identical twins Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar are ready to explore what lies beyond the stage in the places they perform.

In a new pilot with the Travel Channel, the brothers explore Raleigh and observe the area's idiosyncrasies. Each day they will construct stand-up material based on their observations and share it with a local audience.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Randy and Jason Sklar about their journey in stand-up and filtering a city's identity through comedy.

The Sklar Brothers perform at Goodnight's Comedy Club in Raleigh on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.