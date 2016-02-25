Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Disappearing Frogs

Masked Tree Frog
Robin Moore
Variable Harlequin Frog
Robin Moore
Ventriloqual Frog from Haiti
Robin Moore

Frog populations around the world have been in decline for the past four decades.

And many scientists argue that more than birds and other mammals, frogs are the true “canary in the coal mine” because they are disappearing from seemingly pristine and protected areas.

Since 2013, the North Carolina-based Disappearing Frogs project has partnered with the Amphibian Survival Alliance to blend science and art to raise awareness of the decline of frogs and amphibians in the state.

Host Frank Stasio talks with one of this year’s featured guests, National Geographic photographer Robin Moore, who spearheaded an international campaign in search for amphibians that had not been seen for decades.

He is also joined by Jeff Beane, herpetology collections manager for the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

Moore will speak at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

