Movies On The Radio: Choosing This Year's Oscars

The Academy Awards are a time to celebrate the year's best in film, from the best in directing to costume design. But as movie stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett cross their fingers for a golden statue this year, many movies from 2015 remain overlooked by the Academy.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marsha Gordon, film studies professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about Hollywood's big night and the movies and categories excluded from the awards.

He also talks with Billy Warden, former producer for E! Entertainment Television and co-founder of GBW Strategies, about the legacy of Joan Rivers on red carpet coverage.

View clips of some of the movies featured in the program:

"Spotlight"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epKmOtDZj5Q

"Room"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TmV-lPsCL6Q

"Beasts of No Nation"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VB6MiM-x71o