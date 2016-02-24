Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Choosing This Year's Oscars

An image of Socars statues
Prayltno
/
Flickr Creative Commons
What did the Academy miss this year?

The Academy Awards are a time to celebrate the year's best in film, from the best in directing to costume design. But as movie stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett cross their fingers for a golden statue this year, many movies from 2015 remain overlooked by the Academy.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marsha Gordon, film studies professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about Hollywood's big night and the movies and categories excluded from the awards.

He also talks with Billy Warden, former producer for E! Entertainment Television and co-founder of GBW Strategies, about the legacy of Joan Rivers on red carpet coverage.

View clips of some of the movies featured in the program:

"Spotlight"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epKmOtDZj5Q

"Room"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TmV-lPsCL6Q

"Beasts of No Nation"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VB6MiM-x71o

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMovies On The RadioLaura BoyesMarsha GordonBilly WardenNC State UniversityNC Museum of ArtOscars
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio