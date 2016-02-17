Proving Einstein Right

Scientists with the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) recently announced that they had detected elusive gravitational waves.

The phenomenon was predicted by Albert Einstein in his infamous theory of relativity, but was never proven until now. The breakthrough findings prove that space and time are indeed interconnected, and opens up a new way of observing the universe and its origins.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Laura Mersini-Houghton, physics professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, and Greg Cook, physics professor at Wake Forest University, about how gravitational waves work, and what they mean for future research in astrophysics.