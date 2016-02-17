Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

How The Affordable Care Act Is Changing North Carolina's Health Insurance

Blue Cross and Blue Shield has said it might remove some of its health insurance policies under the Affordable Care Act.
Jed Record
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Brad Wilson recently told the News and Observer that the company might have to consider pulling some of its health insurance policies offered under the Affordable Care Act.

Wilson cited financial losses of more than $100 million in the first year of ACA coverage.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Wayne Goodwin recently wrote a letter to the federal Department of Health and Human Services, saying the health care law is destabilizing the insurance market, driving up premiums and deductibles, and reducing the number of options for consumers. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jason deBruyn, reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, about the latest enrollment numbers and costs of health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

He continues the conversation with Wayne Goodwin, state insurance commissioner.

