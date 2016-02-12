Flamenco is an art form with a relatively unknown history. It was first documented in literature in the mid-1700s as a passionate, rhythmic, and rich tradition with firm roots in Andalusia, Spain.

The group Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana embodies this tradition and has been working to bring the spirit of flamenco to American audiences for more than three decades.

They are in town for a series of performances this weekend at Motorco Music Hall in Durham, with shows tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the group’s associate artistic director Antonio Hidalgo, who also choreographs and dances in the group.

He is also joined by four of the group’s musicians for live performance in studio: Gaspar Rodríguez and Pedro Medina on guitar, Francisco Orozco on percussion and vocals, and Pedro Obregon on vocals.

Watch a video of the group below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiQZKesc098