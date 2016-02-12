Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Spirit Of Flamenco

1 of 5
Flamenco originated in the 18th century in the Andalusia region of Spain and has grown since.
Angelica Escoto
2 of 5
Antonio Hidalgo of Flamenco Vivo
Angelica Escoto
3 of 5
Isaac Tovar and Leslie Roybal in 'La Pasion Flamenca' (2013)
Angelica Escoto
4 of 5
Leilah Broukim in 'La Pasion Flamenca' (2013)
Angelica Escoto
5 of 5
Fanny Ara in 'Mujeres' (2015)
Angelica Escoto

Flamenco is an art form with a relatively unknown history. It was first documented in literature in the mid-1700s as a passionate, rhythmic, and rich tradition with firm roots in Andalusia, Spain.

The group Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana embodies this tradition and has been working to bring the spirit of flamenco to American audiences for more than three decades.

They are in town for a series of performances this weekend at Motorco Music Hall in Durham, with shows tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the group’s associate artistic director Antonio Hidalgo, who also choreographs and dances in the group.

He is also joined by four of the group’s musicians for live performance in studio: Gaspar Rodríguez and Pedro Medina on guitar, Francisco Orozco on percussion and vocals, and Pedro Obregon on vocals.

Watch a video of the group below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiQZKesc098

