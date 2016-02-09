New Voices Of The North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival

When the North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival began 16 years ago, it was a small gathering of three college improv groups and two local teachers. Today the festival spans two weeks, features acts from around the country, and is considered by many in the comedy world to be one of the premiere festivals in the nation.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by festival participants to preview two of this year's highlights: a performance by Get The Hook, a youth improv team from the Parkway Playhouse in Burnsville, and the performance and workshops of Ali Farahnakian, former Saturday Night Live writer and the owner of People's Improv Theater in New York City. Stasio talks with Farahnakian, Get The Hook director Kristen Livengood and team members Levi Bradford and Hana Stella. Get The Hook performs at DSI in Carrboro on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Farahnakian performs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Carrboro's ArtsCenter and leads workshops Friday and Saturday.