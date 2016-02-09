Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

New Voices Of The North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival

Youth improv team 'Get The Hook' from Parkway Playhouse in Burnsville is one of four youth teams featured in this year's North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival.
Ali Farahnakian is the founder of Peoples Improv Theater (PIT), a leading comedy hub in New York City. He is one of the featured artists and teachers at this year's North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival.
When the North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival began 16 years ago, it was a small gathering of three college improv groups and two local teachers. Today the festival spans two weeks, features acts from around the country, and is considered by many in the comedy world to be one of the premiere festivals in the nation.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by festival participants to preview two of this year's highlights: a performance by Get The Hook, a youth improv team from the Parkway Playhouse in Burnsville, and the performance and workshops of Ali Farahnakian, former Saturday Night Live writer and the owner of People's Improv Theater in New York City. Stasio talks with Farahnakian, Get The Hook director Kristen Livengood and team members Levi Bradford and Hana Stella. Get The Hook performs at DSI in Carrboro on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Farahnakian performs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Carrboro's ArtsCenter and leads workshops Friday and Saturday.

