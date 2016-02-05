Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

New York Times Columnist Adam Liptak: A Career Dissecting SCOTUS

New York Times reporter Adam Liptak discusses his career covering the Supreme Court of the United States.
New York Times reporter Adam Liptak discusses his career covering the Supreme Court of the United States.

It takes a certain kind of reporter to cover the Supreme Court of the United States. Interpreting the Constitution is one thing, and interpreting complicated legal decisions is another. 

Adam Liptak of The New York Times has made a career out of dissecting SCOTUS, including the decades of legal battles over same-sex marriage and the court's place in the judicial systems of other developed countries. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Liptak about his life and work, and previews Liptak's lecture at Elon University School of Law, Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

