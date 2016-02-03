Bringing The World Home To You

Asheville 'Bans The Box'

Asheville is removing questions from city job applications that ask about criminal convictions. The city hopes to remove this hindrance for job seekers who have a criminal history.
Kathryn Decker
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Asheville is removing questions from city job applications that ask about criminal convictions. The city hopes to remove this hindrance for job seekers who have a criminal history.

Asheville passed a policy last week that will remove any question about criminal convictions from city job applications.

Proponents want to “ban the box” that job seekers check for convictions because they claim it puts previous criminals at a disadvantage. Though this doesn’t preclude private companies from including questions about criminal histories, the city hopes to lead by example.

North Carolina doesn’t have a state policy about the box, but Carrboro, Charlotte, Cumberland County, Durham, Durham County and Spring Lake have all removed the questions.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Asheville Citizen-Times government accountability reporter Joel Burgess.

Asheville, Ban The Box, Asheville Citizen-Times, Joel Burgess, Mass Incarceration, Crime, Job search
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
