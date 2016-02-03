Asheville 'Bans The Box'

Asheville passed a policy last week that will remove any question about criminal convictions from city job applications.

Proponents want to “ban the box” that job seekers check for convictions because they claim it puts previous criminals at a disadvantage. Though this doesn’t preclude private companies from including questions about criminal histories, the city hopes to lead by example.

North Carolina doesn’t have a state policy about the box, but Carrboro, Charlotte, Cumberland County, Durham, Durham County and Spring Lake have all removed the questions.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Asheville Citizen-Times government accountability reporter Joel Burgess.