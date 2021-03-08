Joel Burgess

-
Earlier this month former Asheville police officer Christopher Hickman pled guilty to felony assault in the 2017 case involving black pedestrian Johnny…
-
Earlier this month former Asheville police officer Christopher Hickman pled guilty to felony assault in the 2017 case involving black pedestrian Johnny…
-
African-Americans in Asheville are far more likely to be charged with resisting an officer during a police encounter than white people. A five-year…
-
African-Americans in Asheville are far more likely to be charged with resisting an officer during a police encounter than white people. A five-year…
-
A highway expansion project in Asheville is set to destroy several homes in a historically black community for the third time. Parts of the Burton Street…
-
A highway expansion project in Asheville is set to destroy several homes in a historically black community for the third time. Parts of the Burton Street…
-
The Asheville City Council voted to severely restrict tourist rentals in Asheville earlier this year. The new rules state that rentals that had city…
-
The Asheville City Council voted to severely restrict tourist rentals in Asheville earlier this year. The new rules state that rentals that had city…
-
Asheville resident Johnnie Jermaine Rush was walking home from work on Aug. 24, 2017 when he was stopped by police for jaywalking. Rush felt he was being…
-
Asheville resident Johnnie Jermaine Rush was walking home from work on Aug. 24, 2017 when he was stopped by police for jaywalking. Rush felt he was being…