Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Understanding the 'REEL SOUTH'

1 of 3
'REEL SOUTH' is a new collaboration among UNC-TV, SCETV, and the Southern Documentary Fund that aims to tell diverse Southern stories through film.
REEL SOUTH
2 of 3
Internationally-renowned environmental artist Patrick Dougherty with one of his stick sculptures in Rock Hill, South Carolina. It's one of hundreds of monumental, site-specific sculptures he's created out of nothing more than saplings.
REEL SOUTH
3 of 3
'The Last Barn Dance' is one of six films featured in the first season of 'REEL SOUTH,' a documentary series exploring Southern stories.
REEL SOUTH

The American South has a long history of compelling, lyrical, and diverse storytelling. But many of the nationally-known portrayals of the region—like “Duck Dynasty,” “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” or “Swamp People”—still rely heavily on stereotypes. A new anthology series attempts to change the national conversation about the past, present, and future of the region.

REEL SOUTH” is a collaboration between UNC-TV, SCETV, and the Southern Documentary Fund that seeks to elevate independent documentary work that tells more complicated Southern stories. In its first season, the series explores the changing economic and social dynamics of the South through films like “Can’t Stop The Water,” the story of a small island off Louisiana that is sinking, and “Bending Sticks,” a profile of an internationally renowned environmental artist. Host Frank Stasio talks with Rachel Raney, director of independent productions at UNC-TV, and Penelope Maunsell, one of the filmmakers behind “Bending Sticks.”

Watch a preview trailer for REEL South Season 1:

https://vimeo.com/146931114">Reel South Season One Promo from https://vimeo.com/southerndocumentaryfund">Southern Documentary Fund on Vimeo.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsDocumentary FilmDocumentaryUNC-TVSCETVREEL SOUTHSouthern Documentary FundAmerican SouthTelevisionPublic TelevisionBending Sticks
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio