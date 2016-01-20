Understanding the 'REEL SOUTH'

The American South has a long history of compelling, lyrical, and diverse storytelling. But many of the nationally-known portrayals of the region—like “Duck Dynasty,” “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” or “Swamp People”—still rely heavily on stereotypes. A new anthology series attempts to change the national conversation about the past, present, and future of the region.

“REEL SOUTH” is a collaboration between UNC-TV, SCETV, and the Southern Documentary Fund that seeks to elevate independent documentary work that tells more complicated Southern stories. In its first season, the series explores the changing economic and social dynamics of the South through films like “Can’t Stop The Water,” the story of a small island off Louisiana that is sinking, and “Bending Sticks,” a profile of an internationally renowned environmental artist. Host Frank Stasio talks with Rachel Raney, director of independent productions at UNC-TV, and Penelope Maunsell, one of the filmmakers behind “Bending Sticks.”

Watch a preview trailer for REEL South Season 1:

https://vimeo.com/146931114">Reel South Season One Promo from https://vimeo.com/southerndocumentaryfund">Southern Documentary Fund on Vimeo.