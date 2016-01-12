Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Building A Guitar From Scratch

Alex Edney (L) and Terry Fritz (R) discussing the bracing on the sides of a guitar.
Terry Fritz gluing the back on a Gibson A2 Mandolin.
Bracing used for a parlor guitar
Fritz and Edney shop wall
Terry Fritz had two loves for most of his life: playing guitar and woodworking. During a job change in 2006, a friend suggested he marry those two passions as a luthier. Fritz quickly fell in love with the process – the properties of wood necessary for a good guitar, how to fasten the neck, the geometry that shapes the timbre of an acoustic guitar, etc.

He also met a friend, Alex Edney, who shared his enthusiasm for guitar-making. They joined Fritz’s technical expertise and Edney’s creative eye at Fritz & Edney Guitars in Summerfield, N.C. They will host a week-long class from February 21-27 to teach participants how to build a guitar from scratch under their direction.

Host Frank Stasio talks with luthier Terry Fritz. Fritz and Edney provided the music for this show.

Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
