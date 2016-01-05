Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Putting The Front Lines On The Stage

Bob Matthews on the left with Silhouettes of Service interviewer Jeff Goldberg
Gregory DeCandia
/
Bob Matthews (left) with Silhouettes of Service interviewer Jeff Goldberg

Frequently in television shows and blockbuster movies, actors portray the experiences of military service men and women. But rarely do audiences experience these visceral stories on a theatrical stage.

The festival "Veterans and Their Families", sponsored by the Department of Communications at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will showcase three plays by local playwrights inspired by stories from the homefront and the front lines.

The productions are in development, and each performance will include a workshop or a panel discussion. One of the productions, "Silhouettes of Service," revolves around interviews with people who have served in World War II as well as current service members.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Joseph Megel, festival director, and Gregory DeCandia, actor and writer of "Silhouettes of Service," about developing military stories for the stage.

"Veterans and Their Families" runs from Friday, Jan. 8 to Saturday, Jan. 23 in Swain Hall on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill. 

Joseph Megel Gregory DeCandia Silhouettes of Service Veterans and Their Families UNC-Chapel Hill
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio