Putting The Front Lines On The Stage

Frequently in television shows and blockbuster movies, actors portray the experiences of military service men and women. But rarely do audiences experience these visceral stories on a theatrical stage.

The festival "Veterans and Their Families", sponsored by the Department of Communications at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will showcase three plays by local playwrights inspired by stories from the homefront and the front lines.

The productions are in development, and each performance will include a workshop or a panel discussion. One of the productions, "Silhouettes of Service," revolves around interviews with people who have served in World War II as well as current service members.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Joseph Megel, festival director, and Gregory DeCandia, actor and writer of "Silhouettes of Service," about developing military stories for the stage.

"Veterans and Their Families" runs from Friday, Jan. 8 to Saturday, Jan. 23 in Swain Hall on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.